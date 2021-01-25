CoTrader Trading 10.8% Higher This Week (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $51,050.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00074880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.00795510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00051591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.21 or 0.04408497 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017663 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

CoTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

