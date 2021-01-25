Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Downgraded by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTVA. BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.12.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.