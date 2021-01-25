Corning (GLW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Corning to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 188.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

