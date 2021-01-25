Contrasting SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SPAR Group and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 0.31% 2.35% 0.92% MJ N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SPAR Group and MJ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and MJ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $252.88 million 0.12 $2.42 million N/A N/A MJ $900,000.00 40.41 -$8.17 million N/A N/A

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of SPAR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPAR Group beats MJ on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, automotive, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.