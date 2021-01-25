Contrasting Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Axcella Health 0 1 8 0 2.89

Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 365.69%. Axcella Health has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.91%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Axcella Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 21.22 -$35.24 million ($0.67) -2.03 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.65

Outlook Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health. Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -148.04% Axcella Health N/A -79.03% -54.77%

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics beats Axcella Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

