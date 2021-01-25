ContextLogic Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on January 25th (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic’s (NASDAQ:WISH) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 25th. ContextLogic had issued 46,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $1,104,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

WISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of WISH stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ContextLogic stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.