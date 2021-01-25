Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Raised by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.00. 16,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,851. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

