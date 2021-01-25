Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

ED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.32.

ED opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 19.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

