Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $79.39 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.62. The company had a trading volume of 118,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,954. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $84,491,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after acquiring an additional 898,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,387,000 after acquiring an additional 298,559 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 271,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,832,000 after purchasing an additional 165,069 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

