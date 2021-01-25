Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 78,938 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,938 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $80,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,779,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 64,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.02. 767,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,973,484. The company has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

