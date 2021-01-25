Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 28,488 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,488 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $40,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 2,208.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNNE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.13. 14,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

