Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 19,132 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 442,722 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 19,132 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $70,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $642,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. AlphaValue upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.52.

Shares of NXPI traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.37. 68,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,173. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.02. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

