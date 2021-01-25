Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 15,020 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,020 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $55,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 385,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $173.12. The stock had a trading volume of 116,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,644. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.81 and a 200 day moving average of $159.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

