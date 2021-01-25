Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,470 shares during the quarter. The Southern comprises about 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $120,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $60.54. 67,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.25. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.