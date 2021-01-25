Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 691.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

GOOG traded down $25.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,875.07. The stock had a trading volume of 71,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,668. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,767.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,628.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

