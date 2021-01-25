Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $30,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $5,027,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.36. 159,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $306.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

