comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). comScore reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $87.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $3.44 on Friday. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $250.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of comScore by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 121,398 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of comScore by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 499,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of comScore by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 72,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.