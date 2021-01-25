Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives $30.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $445.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $26,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,784.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Victor S. Schneider sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $207,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,112 shares of company stock worth $1,064,476. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 91,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

