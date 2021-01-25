Comparing Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) & Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers 18.26% 8.82% 3.49% Safe Bulkers -8.52% -3.64% -1.49%

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and Safe Bulkers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers $704.33 million 1.01 -$48.49 million ($0.94) -12.85 Safe Bulkers $197.76 million 0.95 $16.04 million $0.05 36.60

Safe Bulkers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scorpio Tankers. Scorpio Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safe Bulkers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe Bulkers has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Scorpio Tankers and Safe Bulkers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers 1 2 5 0 2.50 Safe Bulkers 1 1 2 0 2.25

Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 101.43%. Safe Bulkers has a consensus target price of $1.23, suggesting a potential downside of 33.06%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than Safe Bulkers.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats Safe Bulkers on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

