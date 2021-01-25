Comparing Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) & Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Maximus (NYSE:MMS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Maximus shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Maximus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ideanomics and Maximus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -998.07% -212.69% -116.68% Maximus 6.20% 17.60% 10.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ideanomics and Maximus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A Maximus 0 0 1 1 3.50

Maximus has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.71%. Given Maximus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maximus is more favorable than Ideanomics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideanomics and Maximus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $44.57 million 18.61 -$97.68 million N/A N/A Maximus $3.46 billion 1.37 $214.51 million $3.39 22.77

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Summary

Maximus beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides financial services solutions. This division is involved in the areas of capital markets, such as financial products advisory and creation, with specific focus on the application of blockchain and artificial intelligence in financial technology. This division also operates EKAR, an exchange traded fund that tracks the Innovation Labs Next Generation Vehicles Index, which comprises of global stocks that have exposure to the theme of electric and self driving/autonomous vehicles. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York with office in Beijing, China.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S. state and local government programs, including the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, child support programs, Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews, and Independent Developmental Disability assessments. This segment also provides program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers centralized citizen engagement centers and support services; document and record management; case management, citizen support, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; Medicare and Medicaid appeals; and federal marketplace eligibility appeals. This segment also provides modernization of systems and information technology infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support services; software development, operations, and management services; and data analytics services. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for governments and commercial clients outside the United States, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, and other job seeker-related services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

