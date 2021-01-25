Comparing Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) and Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) and Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bankinter and Orion Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankinter 3 3 1 0 1.71 Orion Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bankinter and Orion Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankinter $2.16 billion 2.37 $616.74 million N/A N/A Orion Oyj $1.18 billion 5.46 $224.45 million $0.80 28.44

Bankinter has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Bankinter and Orion Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankinter N/A N/A N/A Orion Oyj 21.81% 30.83% 21.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bankinter shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Orion Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Orion Oyj pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Bankinter has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bankinter beats Orion Oyj on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, socially responsible funds, Bankinter funds, other managers' funds, and themed funds; retirement funds and regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and structured products and services. In addition, it offers home, life, funeral, health, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as real estate management services; telephone assistance services; asset management services; venture capital and fund management services; consulting services; recovery services; vehicle checks and travel assistance services; vehicle repair services; specialized home repairs and improvements services; and cards and consumer finance services, as well as services for motorcycle users. Further, the company holds and purchases securities; issues debt securities; operates as special purpose vehicle; and operates as a credit institution. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 446 branches and 367 agents. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental EspaÃ±ol, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also offers veterinary drugs; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. In addition, it markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company has a collaboration with Nanoform to apply Nanoform's CESS technology to new chemical entities. It serves various healthcare service providers and professionals, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories. Orion Oyj has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) line of inhalers for asthma and COPD to Propeller's digital medicine platform. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

