Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Community Bankers Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ ESXB opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.52.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million.

In related news, Director S. Waite Rawls III purchased 10,000 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,281.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $101,589 over the last three months.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

