Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $69.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $73.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $189,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

