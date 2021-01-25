Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.81 Million

Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to report sales of $77.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $74.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $311.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.69 million to $313.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $341.39 million, with estimates ranging from $336.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $148,680.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock valued at $646,670. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. 26,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,571. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $843.80 million, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

