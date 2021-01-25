Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.81 Million

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to report sales of $77.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $74.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $311.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.69 million to $313.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $341.39 million, with estimates ranging from $336.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $148,680.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock valued at $646,670. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. 26,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,571. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $843.80 million, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.