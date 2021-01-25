Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $215.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Coherent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherent has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.00.

COHR opened at $205.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $213.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average is $128.77.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 462.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

