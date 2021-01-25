CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 66.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,629. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.