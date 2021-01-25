CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.60.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in CME Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $4,988,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in CME Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $184.04 on Monday. CME Group has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

