CMC Financial Group Decreases Stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

CMC Financial Group cut its holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Systems accounts for 1.0% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 15.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 110.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Intelligent Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INS traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,329. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $351.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

Intelligent Systems Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

