Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Investec downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

