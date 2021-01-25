Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.25

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.25 and last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 5850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.24.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) from C$5.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40. The firm has a market cap of C$536.82 million and a P/E ratio of 86.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.99.
About Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR)
Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.
Read More: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.