Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 86 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Illumina by 626.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $406.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $408.81.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,393,995.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $96,751.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at $677,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

