Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Teradyne by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NASDAQ TER opened at $137.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.74.

In related news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $631,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,541 shares of company stock worth $32,162,743 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.