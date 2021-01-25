Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RY stock opened at $84.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.64%.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.68.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

