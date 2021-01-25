Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPX opened at $127.51 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.74.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.