ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) PT Raised to $23.00 at B. Riley

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $22.32 on Friday. ClearPoint Neuro has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. The company has a market capitalization of $351.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.