Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.96.

CFG stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

