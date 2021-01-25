Citigroup (NYSE:C) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.57.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Ruggie Capital Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.