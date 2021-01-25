Citigroup Increases Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $260.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s previous close.

OLED has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.88.

OLED stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.70. 18,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,929. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $2,133,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,126,867.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $422,136.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,179,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,467 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,738. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $36,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $81,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

