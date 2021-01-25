Citigroup Increases Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $130.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $92.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEIS. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

AEIS traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.31. 3,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,314. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,195,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after acquiring an additional 51,821 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 695,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $33,864,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 288,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 81,956 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

