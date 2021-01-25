Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.03. 16,501,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,954,828. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

