Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPXGF shares. Scotiabank cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cineplex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $8.16 on Monday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.