Chronologic Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Chronologic has a market cap of $101,552.65 and approximately $56.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for $0.0861 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00070114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.06 or 0.00736025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.13 or 0.04179907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017203 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.