Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.92.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.
