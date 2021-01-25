Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,165.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.48% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,235.00 to $1,348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,361.68.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $10.52 on Monday, hitting $1,483.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,471. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,508.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,382.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,276.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $3,731,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

