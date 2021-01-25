China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.59

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China CITIC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

