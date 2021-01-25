Chicago Capital LLC Sells 160 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 440,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for approximately 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $42,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 33,912 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $929,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $595,495,000 after acquiring an additional 454,490 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 407.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 234,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,309. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -124.97 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $1,504,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $1,795,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,400 shares of company stock worth $7,833,864. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

