Chicago Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $31,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 834,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,175,000 after buying an additional 584,364 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 6,185.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 420,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,349,000 after buying an additional 413,481 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,664,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 379,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 276,241 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

TRU traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,464. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $7,746,037. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

