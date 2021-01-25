Chicago Capital LLC Has $45.16 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 2.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $45,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 132,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total value of $2,443,227.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $3.00 on Monday, hitting $489.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,636. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $516.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

