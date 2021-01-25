Chicago Capital LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 68,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 4,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,347. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

