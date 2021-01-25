Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.75. 474,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,034,982. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $195.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

